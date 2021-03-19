UM SRH Dietitians Contribute to Better Health for Inpatients and Outpatients

UM Shore Regional Health’s Clinical Nutrition Manager Christine Allen, RD, CSO, LDN, along with her fellow Shore dietitians Hunter Plog, RD, LDN, Kathy Toepfer, RD, LDN, and Xingyue (Joy) Zhang, MS, RD, LDN, do their part to help achieve UM Shore Regional Health’s mission, Creating Healthier Communities Together. As they visit hospital inpatients to discuss dietary guidelines and serve outpatients through dietary consultations, the dietitian team provides guidance to patients and also their fellow SRH team members on nutritious eating options for optimal health.

Created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, National Nutrition Month is celebrated in March as a nutrition education and information campaign. The national campaign focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

According to Joy Zhang, while adopting a healthy diet is important, being mindful of the food you consume can help you to gain control of your eating habits. “Mindful eating takes the concept of mindfulness and applies it to why, when, where, what, and how you eat,” she explains. “Mindful eating is about listening to our physical sensations, like hunger, fullness and satisfaction cues, and taking time to notice our thoughts and emotions while eating so we can have a more enjoyable and healthful eating experience.”

Photo: Shown is the UM Shore Regional Health Clinical Nutrition team: Christine Allen, RD, CSO, LDN, manager (seated); and standing L-R: Hunter Plog, RDN, LDN, Xingyue (Joy) Zhang, MS, RDN, LDN and Kathy Toepfer, RDN, LDN.

Interested in seeking advice from a registered dietitian/nutritionist to help develop an individualized eating and activity plan to meet your health goals? With a referral from your health care provider, you can receive nutrition counseling services from dietitians at UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown (410-778-3300), ext. 2297), Dorchester (410-228-5511, ext. 8035) and Easton (410-822-1000, ext. 5339). For more information, contact Christine Allen, 410-822-1000, ext. 5351 or Christine.allen@umm.edu.

