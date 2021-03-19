UM Shore Regional Health Announces Graduate of Emerging Leaders Program

A virtual graduation ceremony was held last month for University of Maryland Shore Regional Health team members who completed the health care network’s Emerging Leaders Program.

The Emerging Leaders Program (ELP) is a six-month program that combines basic leadership development training and knowledge about local leadership responsibilities and keys to success. It is designed for high-potential employees, both clinical and nonclinical, who are motivated to move into a leadership role and who commit to fully engage in the monthly learning sessions, activities and assignments to advance their level of leadership knowledge and skills. ELP affords participating team members the opportunity to learn about what it truly means to be a leader and they are challenged to do the work involved that can lead to self-development.

Officially recognized at the February 25 occasion were two Chestertown team members, Cassandra Price, clinical nurse coordinator, and Elizabeth Principe, lab services site coordinator.

Team members based in Easton who completed the program included: Brandi Covey, clinical nurse manager, Ambulatory Surgical Center; Shawne Davis, post-acute rehab admission liaison; Emily Frenchy, lead nuclear med tech; Chanelle Lake, nurse supervisor, Cancer Center; Nicole Leonard, acute neuroscience specialist; Christy Marciniak, clinical nurse educator; Sean Matthews, decision support analyst; Kelly Strannahan, laboratory supervisor; and Ruth Vietri-Green, outpatient coder

Recognized for completing part of the program were Easton team members Jakisha Downing, staff nurse, Dawn Ruby, clinical nurse and Erin Scheele, rehabilitation services manager.

For information regarding the ELP program, please contact Barbara Hendricks, director, Human Resources for UM Shore Regional Health, Barbara.Hendricks@umm.edu

