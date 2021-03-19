New Members, Officers Join CBMM’s Board of Governors

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., is pleased to announce the election of new and returning members to its Board of Governors and of officers for its new fiscal year.

Elections to the Board include A. Reza Jafari and returning members Richard J. Johnson and Richard W. Snowdon. Additionally, former Board Chair Diane Staley has Emerita status. Officers for FY21–22areRichard J. Bodorff, Chair; Craig Fuller, Vice Chair; Richard Johnson, Treasurer; and David W. Reager, Secretary.

Reza Jafari has spent 35 years in the IT services and broadband, competitive telecoms and mobile, media and entertainment, education, and Health-IT industries. His portfolio of business relationships and interests include advising senior executives of established and startup companies and organizations in wireless, e-Health and mobile health, public safety and cyber security, broadband, social media, knowledge economy, e-Education, digital innovations, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), business transformation, and business process outsourcing services. He is currently the Chairman and CEO and Founder of e-Development International, based in Easton, Md., and the Co-Managing Editor of “Connected City Blueprint.”

On the non-profit side, Jafari was appointed by the Governor of Maryland and currently serves as a Trustee Board member of Chesapeake College. He is also the Chairman of the Talbot County Economic Development Commission; Chair of Workforce Development Taskforce and Chair-elect the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce; a Board member of the Channel Marker Foundation; President-elect of the Rotary Club of Easton; Co-Chair of Connected Communities Forum of Wireless Broadband Alliance and Senior Executive Advisor to the Board of WBA; and a Board member of the India, China & America Institute.

Jafari received his MBA in International Business and Organizational Development in 1976 and completed his ABD (PhD) in Instructional Systems Technology and Innovation in 1981 from Indiana University.

Rick Johnson is currently the lead independent Director for Morgan Stanley Banks. After 11 years of employment, he retired in 2013 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PNC Financial Services Group located in Pittsburgh, Pa. Johnson’s career in banking began in 1984 with JP Morgan Chase. He spent 18 years with J.P. Morgan Chase with stays in New York City, London, and Delaware.

Johnson started his professional employment with a six-year stay at Coopers & Lybrand (currently PWC) in public accounting. He and his wife, Laurie, have a home in St. Michaels.

Dick Snowdon is a retired attorney. Prior to retiring, Snowdon was with the law firm Trainum, Snowdon& Deane, specializing in estate planning, personal and corporate income tax, and taxation of exempt organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University, College of Business Administration, and a Juris Doctor with honors from the National Law Center, George Washington University. Following two years of active military service with the United States Army (1968–1970), which earned him an Army Commendation Medal and an honorable discharge at the rank of Captain, he returned to the legal profession.

Snowdon is active in the Washington, D.C., community and has served on many nonprofit boards and advisory councils. Some of his current and past positions include National Children’s Museum, Vice Chair; Children’s National Medical Center, Chair; Children’s Hospital Foundation, Chair; Black Student Fund, Treasurer; For Love of Children, Vice Chairman; Protestant Episcopal Foundation of Washington (The National Cathedral), Chair; and Washington Regional Association of Grantmakers, Treasurer. He previously served on CBMM’s Board of Governors 2014–2019.

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to preserving and exploring the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and making this resource available to all.

Every aspect of fulfilling this mission is driven by CBMM’s values of relevance, authenticity, and stewardship, along with a commitment to providing engaging guest experiences and transformative educational programming, all while serving as a vital community partner. For more information, visit cbmm.org or call 410-745-2916.