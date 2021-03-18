UM SRH DIC, Breast Center, Shore Rehab Implement New Check-In Procedure

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has announced a new check-procedure for patients visiting the Diagnostic and Imaging Center (DIC), the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and Shore Rehabilitation Center at Easton, 10 Martin Court. The new procedure supports the enforcement of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines designed to ensure patient and team member health and safety.

Effective immediately, when you arrive at the DIC/Breast Center/Shore Rehabilitation at Easton, please park your vehicle and call 410-820-7778, and press 7, to check in for your procedure or appointment and respond to the required COVID-19 screening questions. Once our team members are ready for you, they will call you back on your mobile device and you may walk in for your procedure or scheduled appointment.

As always, Imaging Services (excluding x-rays) are made by appointment only by calling Central Scheduling at 410-822-1000, ext. 2600. Imaging Services at this location include CT scanning, MRI, PET/CT, Digital Mammography with Tomosynthesis (3-D) (evening appointments available for a mammography), Bone Density, Fluoroscopy, Ultrasound and US-guided biopsies and stereotactic biopsies. Laboratory Services, including blood draw and processing for other specimens such as urine and cultures, as well as EKGs and x-rays, do not require an appointment.

Patients who have access to MyPortfolio can access test results; check-in for your next visit ahead of time by logging in and following the e-check-in instructions for your appointment date; request prescription refills; meet your care team; and message your provider. E-check-in helps improve your patient experience and expedite your visit by going through the registration process, COVID-screening questions, as well as any other information related to your health history, ahead of time. You may e-check-in up to seven days ahead of your appointment date. (Those who visit the DIC, Breast Center or Shore Rehabilitation Center at Easton for an appointment and have e-checked-in via MyPortfolio or those who wish to walk-in for a laboratory service are still required to call 410-820-7778 and press 7 to alert staff to their arrival and wait in their cars until called in.)

Please note, UM Shore Rehabilitation Center at Easton will move to its new, permanent home at The Orthopedic Center, 510 Idlewild Avenue, Easton, on April 2.

To sign up for MyPortfolio today, please visit www.umms.org/patient-portal . For more information about UM SRH and this location, please visit umshoreregional.org.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation in helping to ensure your safety and that of all patients and health care team members.

