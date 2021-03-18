The Mainstay is Doubling Down on the Mainstay this Summer

With the help of a new federal grant, The Mainstay will be doubling its seating capacity with two hundred new seats this summer. While it should be noted that those new seats will be outside, the $100,000 project will be a welcomed addition as this beloved music venue comes back from the dark days of COVID.

The Spy wanted to learn more about this and asked John Thomas, the Mainstay’s music director, to give us a short overview on how this new performance space will dramatically open new opportunities for the Rock Hall’s renowned cultural center.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about The Mainstay please go here.