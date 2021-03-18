Sultana Continues Free Speaker Series for the Public

Now through May, the Sultana Education Foundation will host its public speaker program, Sultana Sessions, a free livestream series featuring a range of topics in history, ecology and the humanities of the Chesapeake Bay Region. This Thursday at 7pm EST, SEF will host special guests Doncella Wilson and Clarence Gilmer to discuss ‘Diversity In The Outdoors’, a hot topic in today’s news. Wilson and Gilmer will join Sultana’s Lawrence Wetland Preserve Manager and Program Instructor, John Mann, to discuss their experiences in the outdoors and potential barriers that may be preventing more African American people from enjoying outdoor experiences on the Eastern Shore. They will also talk strategies for organizations, similar to Sultana, as they aim to increase diversity both amongst their staff and their program participants.

“The beauty of the livestream format is that viewers can interact with us in real time,” said Mann. “The technology allows viewers to ask questions and share personal experiences with our speakers, giving them interactions our community craves right now. With this topic gaining public attraction in recent years, we’re hoping to see a diverse audience, with various ideas and perspectives.”

Doncella Wilson is a Councilwoman in Denton, MD, and a native to the Eastern Shore. She is the cofounder of Minary’s Dream Alliance, Inc., located in Kent County, MD, and aims to foster positive outdoor experiences for African American youth. Clarence Gilmer is an outdoor educator and former teacher at Echo Hill Outdoor School, specializing in primitive and survival skills. Clarence appeared 3 times in the Discovery Channel’s hit series, Naked And Afraid.

The episode will stream live on Thursday, March 18 at 7PM via https://www.facebook.com/SultanaEducation/live/. Please note, a Facebook account is NOT required to use join the speaker series. To see a full schedule of episodes and more information, please visit https://sultanaeducation.org/public-programs/.