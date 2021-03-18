Spy COVID-19 Daily Update March 18

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Gov. Larry Hogan will make major announcements concerning the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan at 2 p.m. today. Watch live via Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube: http://bit.ly/GovHoganYouTube

• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 42 to 1,211.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 8.5%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 396,746, an increase of 1,113 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 26 hours, 14 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,929.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.07% (+0.11 from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 21.45% of Marylanders and 27.82% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 11.39% and 19.38% respectively.

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate rose above 4% for the first time in 25 days. The rate has remained below 5% for 35 straight days.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 7 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 798 people hospitalized — 575 in acute care and 223 in intensive care.

• With 7,093 total patients in staffed beds, hospitals yesterday were above 85% capacity, which was at 6,971 beds.