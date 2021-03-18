MENU

March 18, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

News COVID-19

Spy COVID-19 Daily Update March 18

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Gov. Larry Hogan will make major announcements concerning the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan at 2 p.m. today. Watch live via Facebook, Twitter, or Youtube: http://bit.ly/GovHoganYouTube

• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 42 to 1,211.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 8.5%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 396,746, an increase of 1,113 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 26 hours, 14 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,929.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.07% (+0.11 from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 21.45% of Marylanders and 27.82% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 11.39% and 19.38% respectively.

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate rose above 4% for the first time in 25 days. The rate has remained below 5% for 35 straight days.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 7 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 798 people hospitalized — 575 in acute care and 223 in intensive care.

• With 7,093 total patients in staffed beds, hospitals yesterday were above 85% capacity, which was at 6,971 beds.

  2. Today’s new case number absolutely dwarfs any other single day total for Kent County, but it also matches exactly the county’s total number of deaths to date. Is there any chance this is a computer glitch? And if not, where is the headline story addressing this sudden huge spike in numbers after things had calmed down recently?

