Van Hollen Endorses Mizeur in First District

Heather Mizeur, Democratic candidate for Congress in Maryland’s First District, today announced the endorsement of Senator Chris Van Hollen.

“I’m proud to have earned Senator Van Hollen’s endorsement,” Mizeur said in a statement. “During my time in the Maryland General Assembly, I worked closely with then-Congressman Van Hollen as we combined forces to serve our constituents — ensuring that the people who most needed their government to work for them didn’t fall through the cracks.

“Since then, I’ve watched proudly as Chris has championed in the U.S. Senate so many of the causes I care most about: stronger environmental protections, affordable health care, and an economy that works for everyone,” Mizeur said.

“Heather Mizeur is the bold, innovative leader we need in Congress for Maryland’s First District,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “Throughout her career, she has led the charge on policies that have made Maryland a fairer, stronger, more equitable state by building consensus and bringing people together.

“Heather successfully fought to move our state forward on issues like marriage equality, affordable health care for our children and families, and protecting our environment,” Van Hollen said. “She is a tenacious fighter for Maryland and can take on Andy Harris to flip the First. Heather is in this race to win, and I’m proud to stand by her.”

Senator Van Hollen’s endorsement is the first major show of support for any Democrat running to challenge Andy Harris, and comes on the heels of Mizeur’s announcement that she had raised nearly $250,000 in the opening weeks of her campaign. Van Hollen will headline a fundraiser for Mizeur on March 17.

Mizeur spent a decade working in the U.S. Congress, including four years as domestic policy director for U.S. Senator John Kerry. A former Takoma Park city councilmember and small business owner, she was elected to the General Assembly in 2006. Mizeur was known for her work to expand health care for children and families, reform the criminal incarceration system, advance civil rights protections, safeguard the environment, and bring new technology jobs to Maryland.

In 2014, Mizeur ran a spirited campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor, building a statewide grassroots movement. In 2017, she founded Soul Force Politics, a non-profit organization working to bridge the divisions in American political and civic life. Heather and her wife, Deborah, live and work on their farm in Chestertown.