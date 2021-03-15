Adkins Mystery Monday: What Kind of Frog Hangs Out at Blockston Branch?

Happy March Mystery Monday! With the warmer weather, the frogs have become more active! Do you know what kind of frog we found along Blockston Branch?



Last week, we highlighted the Eastern parson spider (Herpyllus ecclesiasticus). This spider is pretty ordinary in terms of its behavior, but has a very unique pattern on its abdomen. This pattern is said to look like a cravat or ruffled neck tie of a clergy, hence the name parson spider. Part of the ground spider family, the parson spider is primarily a nocturnal hunter of insects. If found in your home, it should be of no concern, best just to let it be or release it back to its natural woodland habitat.