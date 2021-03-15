A Full Moon Rising: Remembering Chestertown’s Doug Megargee

Editor’s Note: Douglas Megargee died unexpectedly on March 11th at the age of sixty-three. A graduate of Washington College, Doug was a realtor with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate for many years, couched countless lacrosse teams, and a member of the Vestry at Shrewsbury Parish Episcopal Church. A collection of friends submitted the following for publication.

Friendships come in many forms, and while acquaintances may be easy to define, genuinely good friendships: not so much. Those can never be adequately described, only felt. That’s what friendship was like with Doug Megargee.

Douglas showed up on the Shore in the fall of 1975, with surfboards and a massive personality in hand. Enrolled as a freshman at Washington College, the boards immediately earned him the “Moondog” moniker. Simultaneously, that personality (dwarfed only by the size of his compassionate heart) had him known by the entire student body in about a day and a half.

The following four decades of school, hunting, carpentry, boatyards, real estate, his church, and finally, the County’s Planning Commission allowed Moon to touch many lives. His wit and inherent ability to command the attention of an entire room from the moment of entrance until 5 minutes after departure could, on rare occasions, annoy the hell out of some. However, far more regularly, it left most, if not all, better and happier for his having been there.

But the banter and humor were not the only constants in Doug’s life. Friendship was crucial to him, but the most evident uninterrupted thread throughout his time was his devotion to his family. First, as a son (of a lawyer as he was apt to add) and brother, then-husband, and father, Moon’s love of his brood was the compass that guided him along life’s passage. Few conversations didn’t include a reference to his folks, an acknowledgment of Mary’s desire to have him be healthy, and a listing of Paige’s achievements since your last conversation.

While Moon’s buddies were essential to him, he was as, if not more important, to them. At times, the entertaining, obnoxious, wisecracking, and laughter were contributing factors, but they were secondary to a different trait. What set Doug apart was his extraordinary ability to empathetically listen to a friend’s pain and comfort them through whatever loss they were experiencing. His laughter was good medicine, but his compassion was lifesaving.

Doug, your friends, bid you goodbye. You’ll be greatly missed. We may no longer be able to share laughter with you, but we will enjoy your humor for many years to come. By the way, Douglas, we are aware this is giving you the chance to get your side of the story out first, but we’re ok with it. Just keep them laughing.