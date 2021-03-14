Shore Rehab at Easton Relocates to The Orthopedic Center on April 2

Shore Rehab at Easton, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s outpatient rehabilitation service presently located at 10 Martin Court, will move across the street to The Orthopedic Center on April 2, 2021.

The renovation and addition now in progress at The Orthopedic Centerofferssignificantly expanded facilities to accommodate the full spectrum of rehabilitation services — physical and occupational therapy, and speech and language therapy.

“The first floor of the new addition has doubled the space dedicated to rehabilitation therapy services,” says Frank Rath, Outpatient Rehab Services manager for UM SRH.“Having all therapists under one roof will enable them to collaborate more easily on cases where the patient is receiving more than one kind of therapy, and will allow patients to receive all services in a single location.”

The Orthopedic Center’s expanded rehab space also will include new, state of the art equipment, including the Gould lift, which assists therapists working with patients who use wheelchairs or other assistive devices for mobility.

“Our therapists are excited to be part the largest and most experienced rehabilitation team in the Mid-Shore region,” says Rath. “We’re looking forward to serving our community in a first class facility.”

For more information about outpatient rehabilitation services offered by UM Shore Regional Health, visit umshoreregional.org/outpatientrehab

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.