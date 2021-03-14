Choptank Health Chosen for Federal Direct Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine Program

Choptank Community Health System announced today that the health center is one of 12 in Maryland and 700 nationwide receiving federally funded vaccines for direct distribution as a Federally-Qualified Health Center invited to participate in the next phase of the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

The Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program represents a partnership between Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The program is incrementally beginning to select HRSA-funded health centers specializing in caring for hard-to-reach and disproportionately affected populations. The program’s goal is to address health equity in vaccine delivery by providing a direct supply of COVID-19 vaccines to health centers that serve these populations, including Choptank Health.

Invited health centers participating in this new phase of the initiative were selected based on different priority criteria than the previously selected participants for the program.

Phase I of this program included 250 health centers serving a large volume of disproportionately affected populations, including individuals experiencing homelessness; public housing residents; migrant/seasonal agricultural workers, and patients with limited English proficiency.

The Phase 2 group of 700 health centers recently invited to participate in this program include Choptank Health and those that serve high proportions of low income and minority patients; provide services to rural/frontier populations; operate Tribal/Urban Indian Health Programs; and utilize mobile vans to deliver services.

“Choptank Community Health is pleased to be one of the 700 health centers selected to participate in the next phase of the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program,” said Choptank Community Health System CEO Sara Rich. “As a rural health center, we provide services to more than 29,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot Counties.

“Our priority is ensuring our patients—including some of the Shore’s most vulnerable populations—have the opportunity to receive the vaccine. We have been providing vaccines to our patients since late January. These additional doses, when received over the next six weeks, will help us to continue to provide vaccinations for our rural communities”

Choptank Health anticipates the considerable ramp-up by the mid- to late-April and is working on plans for distribution of these additional doses, with more information released when plans are finalized.

Rich says the supply of vaccines is expected to increase substantially over the next few months, with many more health centers now included to support the effort. A complete list of participating health centers is at hrsa.gov/coronavirus/health-center-program/participants.

Choptank Community Health System is one of more than 1,300 community-based health care providers that receive funds from the U. S. Health Resources & Services Administration’s Health Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas as a Federally Qualified Health Center. Choptank’s uninsured patients are provided flat rates for medical services and percentage discounts for dental services.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, pediatric, and behavioral health services in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all. Choptank Health’s vision is to improve the health and well-being of people in the communities served by providing outstanding care experiences while being an exceptional place to work and make a difference, with more at choptankhealth.org.