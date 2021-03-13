Delmarva Review: Two Million Breaths by Wendy Mitman Clarke

Author’s note: “The story of Tahlequah carrying her dead calf for 17 days rivets and shatters me. Anthropogenic factors including pollution and depletion of chinook salmon have put this group of whales on the Endangered Species list. Every birth is vital. Tahlequah’s calf lived just half an hour. Each time she surfaced to breathe, she was trying to revive the daughter we had helped kill. As a mother, I can’t bear the grief; as a human, I can’t tolerate our complicity.”

Two Million Breaths

For Tahlequah—

who carried her dead calf seventeen days,

a thousand miles, through the Salish Sea

You carry your pain like a warrior

carries her dead, the strange cradle

of your face obscured by the body

limp as a child pulled from the rubble

of your world. You surface to breathe

and the rainbowed spray belies

your labor of witness, two million breaths

you shared as one. When the moment came

to give birth did you feel that startled

regret of separation, some subtle thief

who sliced out your heart still

beating? Rising, falling, unrelenting

metronome of breath to carry

this loss that belongs to us all now—

we unforgiven—this abyss of knowing

your name, the shattered light

of your passage. When you lift

your dead hope, you are a broken

bone splintering the skin of water,

a white spear through the sea.

♦

Wendy Mitman Clarke’s poetry, fiction, and nonfiction writing has been featured in numerous publications, including River Teeth and Smithsonian. She won the Pat Nielsen Poetry Prize in 2015 and 2017, and her poem “The Kiss” (Delmarva Review, Vol. 8) was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Still Water Bending, her novel, was published in October 2017. Website: www.WendyMitmanClarke.com.

