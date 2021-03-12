If you’re wondering what local artists have been working on these many months, then welcome to RiverArts’ virtual Flash Exhibit running from March 8 – 26, at the Chestertown RiverArts website, https://community.chestertownriverarts.org/exhibit/imperfection-two. As with any in-person show, you will be able to see a broad range of work and have the opportunity to get up close to study those pieces that particularly grab your interest, presented in two online viewing rooms.

The theme of this exhibit, “Imperfection,” puts an emphasis on the journey, not the destination. Accordingly, the viewer will gain insight into the creative process, the stumbles, and new directions along the way. You may get to see unfinished, evolving works, which speak for themselves. In some cases, artists have provided commentary about their approaches.

The response to the call for entries was extraordinary. The range of media is broad. Two dimensional works include paintings, prints, collage, photography, and cut paper. Other media include fiber art, sculpture, ceramics, glass, turned wood, mosaic and jewelry. Subject matter is also wide ranging including botanicals, still lifes, land and seascapes, life drawing, and nautica, as well as political commentary. Styles run the gamut from realistic to impressionistic to abstract to just plain whimsy.

As you move through the exhibit, take the opportunity to click on the + sign under each piece any number of times to zoom in to study the intriguing details. Just click on the arrows to move back and forth. It’s so easy to navigate, you’ll feel the joy of walking through RiverArts galleries from home.

Chestertown RiverArts’ mission is “growing community, creativity, and connection through the Arts.” Visit online at www.ChestertownRiverArts.org, or connect by phone at 410.778.6300 or email at info@ChestertownRiverArts.org.