The Foundation for KCPL Elected New Members to the Board of Directors

This week on March 1, 2021, The Foundation for the Kent County Public Library elected five new members to the Board of Directors. Sandy Durfee, Dawson Hunter, DeLia Lloyd, April Marshall, and Marjo Rasin will join eight other members in support of the Kent County Public Library (KCPL), one of the community’s most valued assets.

The Board of Directors also includes the following ‘Designated Directors’: representative of the Board of the Chestertown Library, Inc. Mackey Dutton, representative of the Board of the Friends of KCPL Wendy Costa, and representative of the KCPL Board of Trustees Dr. Alan Austen.

At the January, 2021, annual meeting the following new officers were elected to the Executive Committee: Chair Barb Macbeth, Vice Chair Barbara Heck, and Secretary Alice Ritchie. Treasurer Marianne Hickman will continue her tenure.

The Foundation for the Kent County Public Library is a 501 (c) 3 tax exempt organization established to enhance and support the services and opportunities offered to patrons of the Kent County Public Library. The Foundation undertakes fundraising activities to support services and programs not covered by tax dollars and other funding sources. The Foundation shares the vision of the Kent County Public Library to be the cornerstone of the community where children and adults can experience life-long learning, personal enrichment and connection with one another.