March 8, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

Adkins Mystery Monday: It Hunkers Down in a Bluebird Box

Happy March Mystery Monday!! We found this spider hunkered down in a bluebird box for the winter. Any guesses on what kind of spider we found?
Last week, we highlighted the cocoon of a promethea moth! As an adult, the promethea moth is black and tan with pink near the eyespots. The caterpillars choose from several native trees and shrubs (including sweetbay magnolia, spicebush, sassafras, and tulip poplar) as their host plant. Given their choice of host plant, it comes as no surprise that these moths live in deciduous woodlands. Keep your eyes out for this unique cocoon!

