Renowned Trumpeter and Educator Visits Jazz Tales

Jazz-Alive, a Talbot County, Maryland-based foundation dedicated to the continuation and preservation of jazz, brings trumpeter Dave Ballou to its popular live YouTube show “Jazz Tales” on Wednesday, March 10, at 7 p.m.

Ballou has a long career that has spanned solo trumpet improvisations to large ensembles and has performed or recorded with groups led by Rabih Abou-Kahlil, Steely Dan, Michael Formanek, Woody Herman, Andrew Hill, John Hollenbeck’s Large Ensemble, Sheila Jordan, Oliver Lake, Dave Liebman, Joe Lovano, Dewey Redman and Maria Schneider. He is Professor of Music at Towson University where he leads the Jazz/Commercial Music program.

“Jazz Tales” is an ongoing series of shows featuring leading jazz voices from the DelMarVa and Washington, D.C. region. The hour and fifteen-minute show features live performances and interviews in an intimate setting hosted by JazzAlive founder and pianist Fred Hughes.

Information and live-stream passes are available online at Jazz-Alive.org and the program can be viewed at anytime once it is published–along with an archive of past episodes that feature a range of jazz artists including vocalist Sara Jones, guitarist Steve Abshire, bassist Paul Langosch, trombonist Greg Boyer, and saxophonist Paul Carr.

Jazz-Alive is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation that works throughout the Eastern Shore with community groups and school music organizations to build appreciation for jazz, America’s indigenous art form.