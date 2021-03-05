Kent County Behavioral Health Prevention Office Launches New Campaign

The Kent County Behavioral Health Prevention Office recently announced a new, student-focused substance abuse prevention initiative titled, ‘Most Kids Don’t.’

The project highlights the fact that most Kent County youth make good choices every day and supports those decisions, particularly during a pandemic. This project asks students to submit a statement on why they don’t drink or use other drugs, preferably along with a photo. The submissions will then get featured across various media platforms, including social media.

“We know that the longer children can delay drinking and other drug use, the less likely they are to develop problems,” said Annette Duckery, Alcohol and Other Drugs Prevention Coordinator for Kent County Behavioral Health. “We also know that most of our teens do NOT drink or do other drugs, and we hope this initiative can show these kids that we recognize them and support them in making good choices.”

Previous research has shown various reasons that teens abstain from drinking, including having to drive; not wanting to lose control; having other things to do; and worrying about negative health effects.

This program follows principles of a positive social norms campaign, which helps change certain perceptions such as ‘most kids drink,’ by communicating the truth that ‘most kids don’t.’ These messages can help increase positive perceptions that most students remain alcohol- and other drug-free.

Anyone with a child interested in participating can email Duckery at mostkidsdont@gmail.com. The project is ongoing and submissions will be continually accepted.

To learn more about how to prevent alcohol and other drug use or abuse in your child, contact Duckeryat 410-778-7918.

The Kent County Behavioral Health Prevention Office helps community groups, agencies and individuals in providing programs and activities to prevent alcohol and other drug abuse, and to build a healthier community.