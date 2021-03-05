KCPL Cares – Community Care Packs from Kent County Public Library

Kent County Public Library is not a standalone organization, it’s a vital part of the community! This month, the library is introducing KCPL Cares as one more way to connect with and support the community.

Each month, KCPL Cares community care packs will be given away the first Saturday of the month. No registration required, available first-come, first-served. If you know someone in need, take a pack to pass along. If you are someone in need, take a pack for yourself. Packs will be available for kids and adults and contents will change each month based on community suggestions.

The first KCPL Cares packs will be available on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Chestertown location during our 10am-4pm Curbside Saturday hours. This month we’re giving away home first aid kits in order to add toyour peace of mind and support caring for your physical health.

KCPL is committed to community care, but we need your input to help us do it well. We’d love to hear your ideas for what sort of care pack items might meet community needs! Email us at suggestions@kent.lib.md.us (please put “KCPL Cares Suggestion” in the subject line) or give us a call at 410-778-3636 to make your suggestion.