Choptank Community Health System is reminding patients and the public to schedule their dental checkups as a way to recognize this year’s March 6 National Dentist’s Day.

American dentist John Greenwood invented the first-known dental foot engine on March 6, 1790, with the date now observed to show appreciation to dentists and as a reminder about the importance of ongoing dental care.

“Your dentist and dental care providers are happiest knowing you’re taking care of your teeth,” said Choptank Health’s Chief Dental Officer Sandra Garbely-Kerkovich, DMD. “Dental and oral health are extremely important parts of your overall health and well-being, so just because we’re covering our smiles with masks these days doesn’t make a trip to the dentist any less important.”

The American Dental Association recommends regular dental visits to maintain optimal oral health, at intervals determined by your dentist.

“Regular dental checkups are important because they help keep your teeth and gums healthy,” said Dr. Garbely. “And early childhood dental visits are especially important to help prevent cavities and tooth decay.”

Current recommendations are for children to be seen by a dentist by their first tooth erupting and no later than their first birthday. Pediatric dental screenings include examinations of the teeth and all soft tissues of the mouth—along with age-appropriate instruction on brushing and flossing, and education on the importance of eating healthy foods in good oral hygiene.

Choptank Health offers oral health services in five of its centers, with its Cambridge location serving as an international dental learning institute. Choptank’s dental team includes an oral surgery specialist, oral-facial pain specialist, family and pediatric dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, postdoctoral dental residents from New York University’s Langone Dental Medicine, and intern students from the University of Maryland’s and Arizona University’s Schools of Dentistry.

University of Maryland dental hygiene students and Chesapeake College dental assistant students are part of Choptank’s dental learning program, with Choptank Health providing a pediatric dental operating room program affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health.

Dental services are additionally offered as part of Choptank Health’s School-Based Health Centers in Caroline, Talbot, and Dorchester County schools, with expansion soon in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties.

Choptank Community Health System is one of more than 1,300 community-based health care providers that receive funds from the U. S. Health Resources & Services Administration’s Health Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas as a Federally Qualified Health Center. Choptank’s uninsured patients are provided flat rates for medical services and percentage discounts for dental services.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, pediatric, and behavioral health services in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all. Choptank Health’s vision is to improve the health and well-being of people in the communities served by providing outstanding care experiences while being an exceptional place to work and make a difference, with more at choptankhealth.org.