David Morse Celebrates 30 Years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank (the “Bank”) is honored to congratulate David Morse on thirty years of dedicated service. David began his career with the Bank in March of 1991 as Assistant Vice President at our Dover Street, Easton, MD branch. Currently, Mr. Morse is an Executive Vice President and Legal Counsel for the Bank and Secretary and General Counsel of Shore Bancshares, Inc. David provides legal counsel and advice about regulations, contracts and a wide range of legal matters that support the goals of the Bank.

“David’s expertise and experience have been of tremendous value to the Bank, and we are thankful to have him as a part of our executive team”, says Lloyd L. “Scott” Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore United Bank and Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Mr. Morse obtained his J.D. from the University of Baltimore and a BA from High Point College. David resides in Easton, MD with his wife, Judy. They have a daughter, Tara. He enjoys fitness and travel.

