Mayor Chris Cerino Announces No Third Term

During Monday’s Town Council meeting Mayor Chris Cerino announced that that after eight years as town mayor he would not be running for a third term in the November 2021 town government election.

“There’s really a wide array of personal and professional reasons why. It’s not a ‘want to step down thing’ as much as a ‘need to step down thing.’ There’s just no scenario where I’d be willing or able to do this another four years,”’ he said.

Cerino also noted that two other council seats will be up for elections in November: Ward 1, currently held by David Foster, and Ward 3, currently held by Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver.

As seen below, Cerino’s eight-years as mayorship has overseen and accomplished many long term strategic issues that have impacted the town positively and will remain in place as part of his legacy and the town’s future.

The Mayor highlighted his announcement with a slideshow of his 2013 Platform objectives along with the results of each endeavor.

It has been a good run—not over yet—for a distinctively conscientious, creative, and motivating mayor who saw us through good times and bad.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.