WC-ALL Hosts Dr Astrid Caldas at March 18th Learn at Lunch

Dr Astrid Caldas, Senior Climate Scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, is the speaker at Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning’s next virtual “Learn at Lunch” presentation. She will discuss our changing climate, explain global warming, and consider the resulting implications, globally and specifically for the Eastern Shore. The stakes, as we all know, are high. What needs to be done to avoid the worst impacts? Join us to hear the latest science behind global and local climate change.

This event will take place at noon on Thursday, March 18th, 2021, via Zoom. The title of Dr Caldas’s talk is “The Rising Stakes of Global and Local Climate Change.”

Dr Caldas is a senior climate scientist with the Climate & Energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. She does research on climate change adaptation and resilience with practical policy implications for ecosystems, the economy, and society, while also focusing on science communication, environmental justice, and equitable climate-related policies. Before joining UCS, Dr. Caldas held positions at the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Defenders of Wildlife, and the University of Maryland. Dr. Caldas holds a Ph.D. in ecology from the UniversidadeEstadual de Campinas and an M.S. in entomology from the Universidade Federal do Paraná, Brazil. She also earned an M.S. in environmental management from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Join us March 18th to learn more about this very urgent topic. This event is free of charge but attendance is limited. To join the Zoom meeting, check the WC-ALL website ( https://www.washcoll.edu/people_departments/offices/wc-all/index.php) for details.