Spy COVID-19 Daily Update March 2

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• A Kent County resident died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours; the county’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1 to 1,126.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.79%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 383,170, an increase of 468 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 26 hours, 10 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,723.
• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.35% (-0.17 percentage points from yesterday).
Vaccinations
• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 14.53% of Marylanders and 22.78% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 8.01% and 11.31% respectively.
• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine
• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c
Positivity Rate
• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has remained below 5% for 19 straight days and has been below 4% for nine days.
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 8 over the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 896 people hospitalized — 664 in acute care and 232 in intensive care.
• With 6,679 total patients in staffed beds, hospitals yesterday were below 85% capacity, which was at 6,875 beds.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.