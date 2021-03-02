Spy COVID-19 Daily Update March 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• A Kent County resident died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours; the county’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1 to 1,126.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.79%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 383,170, an increase of 468 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 26 hours, 10 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,723.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.35% (-0.17 percentage points from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 14.53% of Marylanders and 22.78% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 8.01% and 11.31% respectively.

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has remained below 5% for 19 straight days and has been below 4% for nine days.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 8 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 896 people hospitalized — 664 in acute care and 232 in intensive care.

• With 6,679 total patients in staffed beds, hospitals yesterday were below 85% capacity, which was at 6,875 beds.