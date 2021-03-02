Rasin, Wootton & Hurd, LLC Welcomes Atty. Allison Burr Hicks

Rasin, Wootton & Hurd is pleased to announce the addition of local attorney, Allison Burr Hicks, as an Associate. Allison brings a wealth of local knowledge and legal experience to the firm and looks forward to continuing the long tradition and history of serving the community by representing clients in the areas of Real Estate, Wills, Estate and Trusts.

The former Allison Burr Armstrong grew up in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties. She is a graduate of Queen Anne’s County High School and has been practicing law on the Eastern Shore since 2012. Prior to her admission to the Maryland Bar, Allison served as judicial law clerk to the Honorable Paul M. Bowman in the Kent County Circuit Court and the Honorable Thomas G. Ross in the Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court.

Before joining Rasin, Wootton & Hurd, Allison was an Associate Attorney at the Law Office of Lynn Knight, PC in Centreville. Her practice dealt primarily with family law matters. Following Judge Knight’s appointment to the Circuit Court in 2020, and the changes all families have faced as a result of the pandemic, Allison restructured her practice to be able to care for her two young children. She opened the Law Office of Allison Burr Hicks, LLC and worked part-time in conjunction with local courts to provide legal services to low-income litigants.

Allison joins attorneys Eugenia Wootton and Kathleen Hurd, who welcome her to the future generations of Rasin, Wootton & Hurd. Ms. Wootton commented, “She is a talented lawyer, who will strengthen our firm and provide valuable skills to our clients.” For more information on the firm, please visit www.rwlawoffice.com.