Madam Librarian: Arnessa Dowell Takes the Helm at Kent County Public Library

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Most people who are not native to Kent County always seem to have a story on how they ended up in Chestertown or Rock Hall, but Arnessa Dowell’s journey to the Eastern Shore would surely be one of the more unique ones.

Born in Germany in a military family, Arnessa’s resume highlights the extraordinary international roots of this Goucher College alum, but it also documents her remarkable tenure in working in public libraries in Alaska and North Dakota.

Now with the family home established in Tolchester, and six weeks in her new position, Dowell is slowly getting the lay of the land. In her first Spy interview, she talks about her life as a librarian, her concerns about the digital divide, and how libraries, like Kent County’s, have had to pivot and learn from the COVID pandemic.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Kent County Public Library please go here