Adkins Mystery Monday: It Hangs from Sweetbay Magnolias in Wetlands

Happy March Mystery Monday! Today, our eyes turn to a mysterious leafy structure hanging from a sweetbay magnolia in the wetland. Do you know what it is?
The answer to last week’s frozen fruit mystery is red chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia). Red chokeberry is a native shrub that has beautiful blooms in spring and stunning red fruits in the fall. The fruits remain throughout the winter and serve as a useful winter food source. Red chokeberry can withstand wet conditions and will sucker forming a colony.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.