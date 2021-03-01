Adkins Mystery Monday: It Hangs from Sweetbay Magnolias in Wetlands

Happy March Mystery Monday! Today, our eyes turn to a mysterious leafy structure hanging from a sweetbay magnolia in the wetland. Do you know what it is?

The answer to last week’s frozen fruit mystery is red chokeberry (Aronia arbutifolia). Red chokeberry is a native shrub that has beautiful blooms in spring and stunning red fruits in the fall. The fruits remain throughout the winter and serve as a useful winter food source. Red chokeberry can withstand wet conditions and will sucker forming a colony.