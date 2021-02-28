Kent County’s Permaculture Institute on the Road – Part Three

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Far from their home in Galena, our intrepid explorers, Justinian Dispenza and his sister Laurel, close in on the last leg of their cross-country camping expedition to the west coast and offer a glimpse of winter at Gila National Park, New Mexico and Lake Roosevelt, Arizona.

Between Laurel’s remote teaching and their exploration of the western terrain, Justinian finds time to try his hand at chipping flint into a sharp edge. Given the current hardships of freakish winter weather and Covid, it might be a good skill to learn.

By the time you view this video, Justinian and Laurel will have reached the west coast and an early report notes that they are gearing up for a scuba dive. We look forward to their last report next week. Onward!

The Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute is a resource for education and empowerment, taking back our food system. We focus on teaching courses on sustainable gardening, mushroom growing, soap making, wilderness survival and living skills, and ecologically friendly building practices.

This video is approximately six minutes long. For more information about the Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute, see their Facebook page.