Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. Awarded the Washington College President’s Medal

The Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. (Helping Our Youth Achieve Success) have been awarded the prestigious President’s Medal by Washington College, in recognition of the positive impact of their youth programming in Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties.

Since launching their non-profit youth program in 2013, the Bayside HOYAS have been promoting academic excellence, positive character development and civic responsibility among youth and young adults in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, giving young students a place to drop in, socialize, plan events or seek counseling and resources.

Founded by Paul Tue, Pierre Tue and John Queen, the organization provides a wide range of programming, to include academic counseling, community service projects, youth leadership summits, outreach to families in need and athletics. Currently their biggest outreach program is connecting jobless young adults and teens with potential employers while providing mentoring and training for the interview process.

In recorded remarks released on the College’s website, Wayne Powell, Interim President of Washington College, noted the organization’s “remarkable ability to connect the people in their communities and to inspire those people to do amazing things by pulling together and sharing a vision to a better future.”

Reading from the official Citation, Powell added, “Their dedication to improving the quality of life for youth in our neighborhoods while directly embracing the academic and social success of the young people involved has clearly distinguished their service to the greater Chestertown community, in conformance with the core values of Washington College.”

“On behalf of the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S., I would like to thank Washington College for recognizing our organization,” said John Queen, Founder and President. “We graciously accept the 2021 President’s Award and appreciate the College’s support. We will continue to be a mainstay in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties – Helping Our Youth Achieve Success.”

Chris Cerino, Mayor of Chestertown, also joined the virtual presentation of the award, offering a heartfelt thank you to the organization. “Congratulations on all the great work you’ve done for the community,” said Cerino. “This is an award that’s very well-deserved and the Town of Chestertown looks forward to working with the Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. for the foreseeable future.”

About the President’s Medal

The President’s Medal is presented to an individual or organization with an exemplary record of sustained and acknowledged contribution to the quality of life in Chestertown, Kent County and Washington College. Honorees demonstrate service to their fellow human beings or contributions that have a wide-ranging and positive influence upon the greater community.

The Washington College President’s Medal is awarded once a year during what is known as Birthday Convocation. Traditionally held as an in-person academic ceremony, this year’s re-imagined Birthday Convocation format extended the celebration over a full week and more broadly shared the spirit of service demonstrated by the honorees. Each day, a new award recipient has been announced and featured in a short presentation posted to a dedicated webpage and also on social media.

About Washington College

Founded in 1782, Washington College is the tenth oldest college in the nation and the first chartered under the new Republic. With an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning in the arts and sciences, and more than 40 multidisciplinary areas of study, the College is home to nationally recognized academic centers in the environment, history, and writing. Learn more at washcoll.edu.