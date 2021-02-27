Delmarva Review: How To Walk Among The Dead by Jennie Linthorst

Author’s Note: “After losing my mother to cancer when I was twelve years old, the cemetery where she is buried became a complicated place for me of expectation and mystery. When I became a mother myself, I traveled back home to Tennessee with my son and watched his young eyes upon her grave. This moved me to write a poem.”

How To Walk Among The Dead

My dad took my older sister

to the cemetery on Sundays

to practice for her driver’s test.

I sat in the backseat of our Jeep Wagoneer,

waited for my turn

to drive those crooked hills

that led to where my mother was buried.

I never knew how to be at her grave.

When I was older,

I brought my girlfriends and a case of beer.

We smoked Camel Lights on damp grass,

interpreting the rustle of leaves

or the Calico cat that passed by

as signs of her presence.

I brought my son there years ago⎯

a summer thunderstorm

had knocked large tree branches

onto her gravestone like omens.

We moved them away, piece by piece,

careful not to step on other stones,

his young face, uneasy,

looked up at me for guidance,

for lessons of how to walk

among the dead.

♦

Jennie Linthorst’s two books of poems, Silver Girl (2013) and Autism Disrupted: A Mother’s Journey of Hope (2011), were published by Cardinal House. Her writing has been published in Forge, Kaleidoscope, Foliate Oak, Literary Mama, Mothers Always Write, Sanskrit, and The Art of Autism. She is certified in poetry therapy from the National Federation of Biblio/Poetry Therapy. Website: www.lifespeakspoetrytherapy.com.

