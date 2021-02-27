MENU

February 27, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Chesapeake Lens Top Story

Chesapeake Lens: Farmer’s Repose by Dennis Tayman

Just like his Waterman cousins, the farmer’s life goes from dawn to dusk, season upon season. But as peaceful as it may sometimes appear, It’s hard work, this labor of love! Photography by Dennis Tayman entitled “Farmer’s Repose” from Pasadena, MD 

