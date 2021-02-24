MENU

February 25, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

Profiles in Spirituality: Robert Abel and Stories of Near-Death Experiences

It’s not unusual in our lives to encounter something that that seems outside our daily experience. A distant friend calls the moment you are thinking about them; two people describe the same dream, a sense that a departed love one has re-manifested in your life.

Over the years, Dr. Robert Abel has collected close to 900 stories describing unusual accounts of near-death experiences.

“I found these narratives fascinating and just put them in a drawer to think about. The pandemic allowed me to take refuge in my house in Tolchester and take a closer look at them,” he says.

Abel, a Wilmington ophthalmologist who lectures worldwide on vision and integrative medicine, says that his newly published book, Is Death a Mystery? Personal Stories that Lift the Veil offers narratives without a theological or philosophical bias.

Although he is widely informed by his life-long studies of Carl Jung, Joseph Campbell, Lucretius, and medical research, he would rather leave the stories of near-death experiences as they are—for the reader to decide.

Abel describes a “your whole life flashes before your eyes” incident in his childhood while hiking with friends. As he dared to jump across a potentially fatal crevasse, his life flashed like a compressed cinematic moment. It was a life-altering experience and one that informed his empathy while listening to others.

The vignettes in the book describe a wide range of near-death, out-of-body, and spirit visitations without medical asides. In interviews, however, he is comfortable talking about neuroscience and their approach describing such phenomena as “merely projection” and will braid the discussion with quantum physics and Einstein formulations.

Clearly, many of us sense some indescribable dimension outside the five-senses. Abel has collected snapshots from those who believe they have been there, and all stories are linked by a common thread: healing, compassion, and love.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length. Dr Abel’s book Is Death a Mystery? Personal Stories that Lift the Veil may be found on Amazon.

Letters to Editor

  1. Thank you for the fascinating article and video of Dr. Abel. I’m also a lifelong student of Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell and present material on them at the Jung Society in Washington, DC. I was pleased to find a kindred spirit in Tolchester so close to where I live in Chestertown.

  2. I lived in Wilmington, DE from 1981 until 1998, and never met Dr. Abel. However, it seems that everyone else had met and knew Dr. Abel, and he was widely regarded among those who knew him, as the legend in terms of eye care and vision issues. They may have been right.

