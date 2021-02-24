Choptank Transport Helps Deliver Vital Relief to Texas Residents

The brutal winter weather that hit Texas last week left thousands of residents without power or water for days—but Choptank Transport was able to lend a helping hand.

Before working as a sales representative at Choptank’s Dallas office, Coleman Stafford was employed by Houston-based Brother’s Produce. He has maintained a good relationship with his former employer, checking in frequently to see if Choptank could assist with any of the produce company’s transportation needs.

Stafford was surprised to get a call from his friends at Brother’s last week, since the produce market is not yet in full swing.

It wasn’t produce, however, they needed transportation services for—but bottled water to go to the thousands of people in need due to the winter storms that have devastated Texas.

“Electric companies were shut down, which meant that water companies did not have power,” Stafford said. “Many people were forced to boil the water they could get and use melted snow to flush toilets. One of my co-workers didn’t have power for three days and still doesn’t have water. That is how bad it’s been in Texas.”

Photo: Dallas, Texas office manager and sales rep who, with the help of the Preston, Maryland office, covered 7 truckloads of bottle water for the Astro Foundation water delivery event.

Stafford outlined the requisite logistics: “They needed four trucks on Friday and three more on Saturday. The freight was to be picked up in San Antonio and delivered to a distribution center in Houston.” From there, Stafford explained it was picked up by the Astros Foundation (spearheaded by Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman) for a Saturday relief event at the Astros Youth Academy.

The weather over the weekend fluctuated between below zero and single digits, with rolling blackouts. “It is not easy conducting business when you don’t have access to reliable Internet services,” said Stafford, “but with the help of our regional offices I was able to secure trucks for all seven loads pretty quickly.”

