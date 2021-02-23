WC Kicks Off Virtual Birthday Convocation With a “Service & Celebration” Theme

Today marks the start of Virtual Birthday Convocation, a special week-long celebration of the outstanding service and accomplishments of honored members of the community. Traditionally held as an in-person academic ceremony, this re-imagined Birthday Convocation format extends the celebration over a full week and more broadly shares the spirit of service demonstrated by the honorees.

The Virtual Birthday Convocation schedule is as follows:

Monday, Feb. 22 – Introduction from Dr. Wayne Powell, Interim President and Opening Remarks from Steve Golding, Chair of the Board of Visitors and Governors and Elizabeth Lilly, SGA President and Class of 2021.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 – Presentation of the Cromwell Award for Innovation in Teaching

Wednesday, Feb. 24 – Presentation of the Joseph L. Holt Distinguished Service Award

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Presentation of the President’s Medal

Friday, Feb. 26 – Presentation of the Alumni Service Award

Each day this week, a new award recipient will be announced and featured in a short presentation posted to a dedicated webpage and also on social media.

We invite the community to follow along each day as the honorees are presented and celebrated.