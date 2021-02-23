Mid-Shore Scholars: Andrey Perez and Washington College’s Scholar Program

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It might tell you something about Andrey Perez that he’s a hard interview to get. With a full school schedule, sports, and a part-time job at the new Chick-fil-A in Cambridge, the only time he could fit in a Zoom call was during his lunch break at work.

It is one of many hints of how motivated Andrey is to move ahead in this world. The son of first-generation Americans, the Sts. Peter and Paul High School student started to lay out a plan for his future after taking a personal finance course and discovering his interest in the medical field down the road. And included in that plan was, of course, higher education.

And that’s when Andrey turned to the Mid-Shore Scholars program.

With the help of this unique organization’s support and mentoring, the Andrey Perez’s of the world can navigate the complex elements of college admissions, including the college selection process, filling out forms, or even finding the money needed to even apply to a school.

In Andrey’s case, he will be the second Mid-Shore Scholar since the program started a few years ago. While almost twenty-five students are now in the pipeline to follow him in the years to come, the volunteers and staff are collectively holding their breath as he awaits hearing from the school of his choice; Washington College.

Not only has Andrey applied, but he recently was nominated to apply to the school’s prestigious Washington Scholars program, which provides its award-winners a free ride for four years on both tuition and housing.

The Spy checked with Andrey and Mid-Shore Scholars director Vivian Landau a few days ago to hear more about his aspirations and the great benefits that come with participating in such a successful preparatory support program.

With fingers crossed, Andrey will hear soon from WC while his Mid-Shore community awaits the news with double-crosses theirs.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Mid-Shore Scholars please go here.