Londonderry on the Tred Avon Celebrates 30 Years

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is celebrating 30 years of living “your life, your way” in 2021.

While COVID-19 precautions will delay plans for an in-person celebration, the community is planning a series of small, socially distant, and virtual events until a larger gathering is possible later this year.

“The success of Londonderry does not reside with one person, but with the countless residents and community members who have participated in growing our community to what we know today,” said Irma Toce, Londonderry on the Tred Avon CEO. “Thank you to everyone past, present, and future who knows that something great only comes from hard work and love.”

Londonderry was established in 1992 as the “The Retirement Community of Easton, Inc.” on some of Talbot County’s most historic land and remains the first resident-owned and operated independent living cooperative of its kind on the Eastern Shore.

Londonderry has grown from its first 15 individual cottages and 17 residents to a vibrant community of over140 cottages, 26 apartments and more than 180 residents. Over the years, Londonderry has added more amenities and activity space to meet the needs of residents. These include the Manor House, Pool, Community Center, expanded green space and access to the Tred Avon River, and the new Clubhouse that was completed in 2018.

Over the past three decades, Londonderry has overcome a multitude of challenges, which now include a global pandemic, to create an active, safe and welcoming community. Amidst thirty years of change, Londonderry’s commitment to the health, safety and wellness of its residents remains its guiding constant.

Londonderry looks forward to welcoming the community to celebrate and “cheers 30 years” later this year.

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is an intimate residential cooperative community for adults ages 62 and over, offering a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.