House of the Week: Stylish Farmhouse 

As the railroads began their expansion across the country in the mid to late 19th century, the “Farmhouse/National Folk” architectural style evolved from the log houses of early settlers. Large lumberyards located in the new towns along the railroad routes offered building materials for the new framing style of light balloon or braced framing covered by sheathing and lap siding. This two-story house was built in 1925 in a variation of the “hall and parlor” plan with a full front porch for summer shade and rear one-story extensions to expand the living space. This house has undergone a tastefully done renovation inside and outside by JLC Property Resources.

The front elevation’s rusticated block supports for the wood framed front porch and the vinyl siding add texture to the gray and white color palette. The two-story, two-bay front elevation is well-proportioned with the side entry door and double windows for the front living room below the single windows above. The eave roof is broken by a center gable with an attic accent window whose pitched header follows the steep gable pitch. The additional accent of the bright yellow front door is warm and inviting.

The front door opens into a foyer that has a feeling of spaciousness from daylight both from the oval glass insert in the front door and a side window that is opposite the wide wall opening to the living room’s side windows. Between these windows is a free-standing fireplace whose black color becomes a sculptural element. I especially liked how the grayish brown wood floors throughout the house complement the light gray walls with crisp white trim.

Behind the living room is the open plan kitchen-dining area. Perimeter soffits for recessed lighting and ductwork create a coffered ceiling. The Craftsman style white cabinets with a mix of hardware profiles add interest along with the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The dining area is centrally located in the house and has sunlight from two side windows. The rear of the house has two one-story additions with shed and hipped roofs that contains the primary suite, laundry and stairs to the basement. The primary bedroom’s windows overlook the side yard and the bath’s window overlooks the rear yard. The finishes in the bath continue the kitchen’s color palette with the granite countertop, white cabinets and wood flooring. The laundry behind the kitchen would be a very pleasant space in which to work with daylight from the half-French door leading to a landing and steps down to the concrete terrace at the rear yard and the side window overlooking the side yard.

The window above the staircase to the second floor brings light into the hall that connects the bedrooms. One bedroom has a window seat between a single and double closet with another window close to the corner. Like the first bedroom, the chases for the fireplace chimney and HVAC divides the space into sleeping and sitting/play areas for another bedroom. The third bedroom has corner windows for diagonal views of the landscape.

The large basement for general storage is a plus and the placement of HVAC ductwork and lighting was carefully laid out to provide maximum headroom for storage.

The site is fenced at the back yard lined with tall evergreens for privacy. Mature trees surround the house on the other two sides and one deciduous tree separates the two parking spaces from the house. A concrete sidewalk leads from the Town sidewalk to the rear terrace.

Wonderful renovation-all the work has been done so when warm weather comes again you can relax on the front porch and savor the view to the park across the street.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.