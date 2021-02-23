Breaking Away: Radcliffe Creek School Seeks New Provider for Little Creek Preschool

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy was not entirely surprised the other day when Radcliffe Creek School’s board of trustees announced that it would be seeking a new provider for its auxiliary preschool program known as Little Creek School.

Little Creek came into being as a way for Radcliffe Creek teachers to enroll their children in a pre-K program and quickly grew into a popular school option for other working parents in the region that wanted their youngsters to experience unique learning opportunities before their kids entered primary school.

And over the years, Little Creek has done just that. Since it was founded, hundreds of Kent County toddlers and their parents have reaped the benefits of smaller class sizes and individualized learning to meet its students’ specific needs.

But as the Radcliffe Creek School board began to work on its five-year strategic plan, members came to the difficult conclusion that its priority must be with the core mission of its primary school. While the school’s administrators have gracefully provided oversight for Little Creek, it has been clear for some time that these two schools required independent management to successfully continue the high-quality standards both have achieved over the years.

For those compelling reasons, Radcliffe announced last week that it planned to close Little Creek in August 2021. It also launched a new initiative to attract a reputable childcare provider to take over Little Creek’s mission before that terminal date.

The Spy spoke with Head of School Meg Bamford and Board President Rob Ditmars to understand more about this important transition in Kent County education.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Radcliffe Creek School and Little Creek School please go here.