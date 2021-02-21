Kent County’s Permaculture Institute on the Road – Part Two

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chestertown Spy checked in with our intrepid explorers for Part 2 of their continuing winter adventure as they travel west from the winter ice and snow of their home in Galena.

Despite state park closures, freezing nights in New Mexico, dust-storms in Arizona, and the usual rigors of camping, Justinian Dispenza and his sister Laurel continue to revel in the discovery of the west’s vast landscape of forest and desert.

And leave it to Justinian’s interest in native flora to discover how to make rope out of a local plant, once again proving that the planet sustains us even in an emergency situation.

Here the two explore Gila National Forest in New Mexico and Arizona’s Tonto National Forest At last contact the two were at Joshua Tree National Park in California and promise a review of their visit there.

As a cold rain falls on the Eastern Shore, we will warm up vicariously through their sunny travels.

The Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute is a resource for education and empowerment, taking back our food system. They focus on teaching courses on sustainable gardening, mushroom growing, soap making, wilderness survival and living skills, and ecologically friendly building practices.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the Eastern Shore Permaculture Institute, see their Facebook page.