Chesapeake Lens: Laid Up by Tyler Campbell

Perspective matters. On the ground, winter can pose myriad problems, but to a pilot, winter, with its low winds and unlimited visibility, can be spectacular, creating abstract patterns of unworldly beauty. Photography by Tyler Campbell at Quaker Neck Landing on the Chester River.
