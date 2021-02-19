Food Friday: Sheet Pan Magic

It’s cold and dark out there. Punxsutawney Phil was right. He called predicted this weather a few weeks ago from his burrow in gelid Pennsylvania. We have moved into another six weeks of winter, and my outlook is grim. We are stuck inside, with no promise of spring break in sight. The night is dark, and full of terrors. The sirens are shrieking their horrifying song; we need to prepare dinner yet again.

I am not in the mood to mince words, or garlic. I want the easiest, no-fuss, fewest-dirty-pots-and-pans kind of meals. I want everything to be ready at the same moment – numbers, timing, and patience not being my forte. Short of sticking a Stouffer’s Chicken Pot Pie in the oven, this seems to be the easiest, most nutritious option available: Sheet Pan Baked Salmon https://cafedelites.com/sheet-pan-garlic-butter-baked-salmon/

A delightful new world has opened for me. Let the scales fall from your eyes, too. Sheet pan meals are the only way to go this COVID winter. You can prepare your protein, your veg and your starch all in one place – and with the judicious use of foil or parchment paper, your clean-up is relatively painless. (Remember – you are the dishwasher – no one is going to help. ) Sheet pan cooking will leave you more time to rail about being cooped up and miserable. No, Gentle Reader. I am sure you will use this new-found leisure time wisely: working on strengthening your core, or finally reading Moby Dick, or surfing TikTok. February might be the shortest month – it is is also the darkest.

With just a little more than a week to go before we can enjoy the gentle zephyrs of March, let’s consider the myriad possibilities:

February 20: Sheet Pan Chicken with Tomatoes and Mozzarella https://www.epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/sheet-pan-chicken-with-tomatoes-and-mozzarella

February 21: Sheet Pan Jambalaya https://www.cookinglight.com/recipe-finder/sheet-pan-dinners?slide=233783#233783

February 22: Celebrate George’s birthday with a sheet pan cherry pie. It is quite beauteous. Cake is overrated. https://www.finecooking.com/recipe/sweet-cherry-sheet-pan-pie

February 23: Sheet Pan Eggs – because time saved in the morning can salvage your whole day! https://food52.com/recipes/53458-sheet-pan-eggs

February 24: Radicchio Sheet Pan Panzanella https://www.tastecooking.com/sheet-pan-panzanella/

February 25: Roasted Vegetable Couscous https://www.marthastewart.com/1532522/roasted-vegetable-couscous-bowl

February 26: Sheet Pan Sausages and Brussels sprouts https://www.punchfork.com/recipe/Sheet-Pan-Sausages-and-Brussels-Sprouts-with-Honey-Mustard-NYT-Cooking

February 27: Warm Winter Vegetable Salad with Halloumi https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/warm-winter-vegetable-salad-with-halloumi

February 28: Sheet Pan Fajita Bake https://www.farmflavor.com/recipes/sheet-pan-fajita-bake/

Remember, spring is just around the corner. Cheer up. Make something deelish and easy for dinner tonight. It’s nice and warm in the kitchen. Make yourself happy. Every little bit helps.

“When spring came, even the false spring, there were no problems except where to be happiest. The only thing that could spoil a day was people and if you could keep from making engagements, each day had no limits. People were always the limiters of happiness except for the very few that were as good as spring itself.”

― Ernest Hemingway