Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Feb. 18

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 deaths increased by 1 to 39; cases increased by 2 to 1,099.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2.67%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 373,966, an increase of 986 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 30 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,479.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.13% (-0.04 percentage points from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 11.32% of Marylanders and 21.24% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 4.73% and 5.55% respectively.

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has remained below 5% for seven straight days.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 48 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,048 people hospitalized — 769 in acute care and 279 in intensive care.