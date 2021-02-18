Board of Old Wye Mill Expands

At its January 2021 meeting, the Board of Directors of the Friends of Wye Mill, Inc, the governing body of Old Wye Mill, elected six new members and accepted the resignations of two long-term veteran members, George Hoffman and Mary Margaret Revell Goodwin. Hoffman and Goodwin will become the first members of the organization’s Advisory Committee. Veteran Board members Mary Alice Casey and Virginia “Jij” Duffey will continue to serve, as will the four officers of the Board, John Nizer, Constantine (Conny) Kleissas, Carol Bilek, and Ellen Smith.

The six new members of the Old Wye Mill Board are: Carol Bean, Jana Carter, Nevin Crouse, Brenda Davis, Alice Lloyd and Donald Regenhardt. Hailing from Talbot, Queen Anne’s, and Kent County, they bring a broad range of expertise and experience to the historic grist mill, the oldest continuously operating water-powered mill in America and Maryland’s oldest continuously operating business. The Mill has been under the management of the Friends of Wye Mill since 1996.

“This exceptional cohort of leaders will enhance the connections Old Wye Mill has with diverse aspects of our community, and enable us to carry out our plans for growth on many levels,” said John R. Nizer, president of the OWM Board, thanking Leadership Committee Chair ConnyKleissasand Project Director Barry Kessler for recruiting the group.

Carol Bean is the Agriculture Specialist for the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy where she carries out innovative efforts to build a robust and resilient regional food system. She is passionate about how food creates community and believes that supporting working landscapes is one of the best – and most delicious – ways to preserve rural areas.

Jana Carter is the Tourism Manager for Kent County Office of Economic & Tourism Development, where she galvanizes the heritage tourism industry through new and exciting collaborations. Jana’s roots in Kent County go back five generations. Jana believes that heritage tourism should celebrate, empower, and employ. “Educating current and future generations about our past is key to sustainability.”

Nevin Crouse is the grandson and great-grandson of millers. He grew up in Easton, MD and North Huntingdon, PA. Nevin has taught History and other humanities subjects at Chesapeake College for more than twenty years. He lives in Greensboro.

Brenda Davis spent many summers growing up on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. As a Fisheries Biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, she worked for the conservation of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay. During her 28 years at DNR, Brenda developed a deep appreciation for the culture and traditions that make the Eastern Shore a unique and special place. Brenda has lived in Talbot County for 32 years, and now resides in Wye Mills.

Alice Lloyd, a native of Easton, currently owns and operates several successful businesses, including Bartlett Pear Inn, a bed and breakfast, and Eagle’s Cafe at Hog Neck Golf Course. Alice is also a certified nutritional therapist, working with clients to incorporate more nutrient-dense foods into their lifestyles. Her leadership has included serving on the Maryland State Board of Tourism and the Easton Business Alliance.

Don Regenhardt graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1957. He retired from the Air Force with the rank of colonel. As a civilian, he managed programs for eighteen years at IBM’s Federal Systems Division (later Lockheed Martin). A Junior Warden of Wye Parish (Episcopal), he helps maintain the Parish’s buildings and grounds. He lives in Queenstown, Maryland.