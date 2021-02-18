Baltimore Sun: Harris Gave $325K to Conservative Groups, Candidates

The Baltimore Sun reports that Rep. Andy Harris spent more money during the last election on contributions to fellow Trump supporters and right-wing candidates, than on “fundraising, campaign commercials or staff.”

The Baltimore County Republican, safe in the gerrymandered First Congressional District, “sent more than $325,000 from his 2020 campaign account to conservative groups and candidates” — including Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

He also donated $70,000 through his political action committee.

For a look at Harris’ campaign finance information for the 2020 election cycle, click here.