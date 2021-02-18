Baltimore Magazine: The Mid-Shore the Subject of Racial Reckoning Article

One of our many spies in the community was kind enough to share with Spy HQ a superb long-form article in the Baltimore Magazine on the Eastern Shore’s challenges with Black history and race relations from Kent County to Dorchester.
Beautifully written by the Mid-Shore’s own Lydia Woolever, accompanied by brilliant photography by Greg Kahn, it will make compelling reading for our Spy readers.
Read the full story here
