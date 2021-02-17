Rebuilding Together Kent County Secures $75,000 Grant from Maryland Affordable Housing Trust

Rebuilding Together Kent County (RTKC) is pleased to announce they have received a grant from the Maryland Affordable Housing Trust (MAHT) to provide free home repairs and modifications for local residents with limited resources. The $75,000 grant is restricted exclusively for repair efforts and forms the backbone of their spring construction efforts. During their most recent application process, RTKC received requests from 26 neighbors to consider 60 different projects ranging from replacing roofs and pest control to mold remediation and bathroom modifications. A number of seniors also asked for grab bar and handrail installation, reducing fall risk as they perform daily activities. According to the most recent census estimates, 27% of Kent County residents are 65 and older. Critical interventions help our aging population remain safely in their homes and communities, reducing healthcare costs and improving quality of life.

Photo: Miss Cassie of Galena, MD who received a new ramp using funds from last year’s Maryland Affordable Housing Trust grant to Rebuilding Together Kent County (RTKC). She is being assisted by Wayne Rickert, Executive Director of RTKC.

Over 120 donors supported Rebuilding Together Kent County’s 2020 annual campaign efforts to raise unrestricted funds for their mission of repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives. In the end they surpassed the $20,000 goal and secured an additional $5,000 from their Board of Directors, bringing the total raised from generous individuals and organizations to $30,000! Director of Development & Community Engagement for Rebuilding Together Kent County, Genevieve Croker, says “Our whole team takes seriously its role as steward of these gifts and would be unable to properly manage large grants like this one from MAHT without the groundswell of support from our community. We are grateful for the trust shown by our neighbors and the state of Maryland.”

After a year in which everyone faced unprecedented challenges, Rebuilding Together Kent County has worked harder than ever to end substandard housing. Their 2020 Annual Report is available online at www.RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org/financials or you may request a hard copy by calling 410.708.9936. As they move forward with determining their construction plan for the next several months, RTKC is also working hard to design and implement a Covid-safe National Rebuilding Day event on April 24, 2021. Stay tuned for announcements as participation will be limited to ensure all health protocols and guidelines are followed.

Rebuilding Together Kent County is a nonprofit dedicated to repairing homes, revitalizing communities, and rebuilding lives. They leverage gifts of time, money and skill to complement professional contractors as they repair and rehabilitate homes for vulnerable seniors, those living with disabilities, and families in Kent County. They are dedicated to ending substandard housing in Kent County. All work is done at no cost to the homeowner. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.