Mizeur Reports Fast Fundraising Start in Her Bid for Congress

Heather Mizeur, the former state delegate and gubernatorial contender who recently announced that she’s seeking the 1st District congressional seat in 2022, said Tuesday that she’s raised $225,000 in the first two weeks of her campaign.

Mizeur, who has been fairly quiet on the political front since her 2014 bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, joined the race against U.S. Rep. Andrew P. Harris (R-Md.) on Jan. 28, citing the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Harris’ votes against certifying President Biden’s election and against impeaching former President Trump.

“So far in 2021, Andy Harris has disputed the results of a free and fair presidential election, refused (to disastrous ends) to certify those election results, voted against holding Donald Trump accountable for the deadly attack on our U.S. Capitol and was caught trying to carry a gun onto the House floor,” Mizeur said in a statement Tuesday. “Something deep within me was awakened by this.”

Mizeur said she has received about 1,400 campaign contributions since her announcement, averaging $158. The first fundraising quarter of the 2022 election cycle ends on March 31, and candidates’ campaign finance statements are due with the Federal Election Commission on April 15.

Harris, who will be seeking his seventh term, reported $1,043,179 in his campaign account as of Dec. 31.

The 1st District, which takes in the Eastern Shore and portions of Baltimore, Harford and Carroll counties, has a very conservative electorate. But Mizeur, if she becomes the Democratic nominee, would be the highest profile general election challenger that Harris has had since he won the seat in 2010.

Mia Mason, the 2020 Democratic nominee, also plans to try again, and other Democrats may be eyeing the race. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has said he’s considering challenging Harris in the Republican primary.

By Josh Kurtz