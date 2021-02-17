Cherrix Named Director, Heart and Vascular Center at UM SRH; Eisemann Promoted

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health recently welcomed Joshua Cherrix as the director of the health care network’s Heart and Vascular Center.

“I am delighted to welcome Josh to the UM Shore Regional Health team,” says Pam Addy, vice president, Ambulatory and Clinical Services, UM SRH. “His leadership, business and clinical experience make him a great addition to our Cardiovascular Services team and our Heart and Vascular Center.”

The Heart and Vascular Center at UM Shore Regional Health includes the Cardiac Intervention Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton; UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology offices in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties; cardiovascular diagnostics and the Vascular Labs in Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties; and the Centers for Cardiopulmonary Fitness and Wellness at UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton.

Cherrix comes to UM SRH from the University of Virginia Health System (UVHS) in Charlottesville, Va., where he was the manager of the Cardiac Cath Lab. Previously, Cherrix was an invasive cardiology staff nurse for UVHS. Cherrix has more than 10 years of experience in the health care setting, having also worked in emergency care, intensive care and as a pre-hospital provider. Cherrix is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives and the American Nurses Association.

Cherrix received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing and his Master of Business Administration in Executive Leadership/Health Care Administration from Wilmington University in Delaware. He completed his associate’s degree in nursing at Delaware Technical Community College.

Stephen Eisemann, director of Respiratory Care Services, filled the Heart and Vascular Center director position in an interim capacity following the retirement of Gary Jones in December 2019. Eisemann was promoted to director of Respiratory Care Services at UM SRH in October 2019.

Serving in the director of Respiratory Care Services capacity since October 2019, Eisemann is responsible for the operations and clinical oversight of the Department of Respiratory Care; Pulmonary Function Labs at UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton; the Regional Sleep Disorders Center; Neurodiagnostics at UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton; and three off-site diagnostic centers. Eisemann has been with UM SRH since 1998, when he began with UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown as a respiratory therapist.

Eisemann became the Chestertown hospital’s cardiopulmonary manager in 2000 and director of Inpatient Services in 2010. Prior to his current role as director of Respiratory Care Services, he served for six years as regional manager of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Services for UM SRH.

Eisemann received his Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy in 1993.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.