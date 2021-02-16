Local Author Chance Arradondo’s New Novel Makes Headlines

Chance Arradondo’s new novel, The Path of Kingdoms, forges into familiar territories with a new twist for those who are hungry for more “Game of Thrones” like stories, and already the local author is seeing rave reviews and book sales as a result.

The first in an epic fantasy series, The Tales of Elementus, this debut novel features a strong, fearless black woman as the main protagonist…and an equally strong white woman as the chief antagonist. Of course, both women must overcome a host of challenges, not the least of which entail various and sundry relationships with men, sometimes whole armies of them, as well as brothers, mentors, mages, demons, giants and gods of good and of evil, some who are out to torture and kill them.

A recent review in the Minneapolis Spokesman-Recordersaid the novel “crafts a fluid, image-rich narrative, recalling sword and sorcery legend Robert E. Howard.” The article further detailed how the book’s vivid descriptions “paint a detailed, life-like word canvas of subtle immediacy vivid as viewing a movie.”

Sales have skyrocketed as a result of the review according to Arradondo’s wife Sarah, who is a chemistry professor at Washington College, and works as her author husband’s business manager on the side. “Once the article hit, sales have gone through the roof,” Sarah said. “Chance is deep into writing the second book, but we’re already planning to have the books made into movies and video games to meet popular demand.”

Book One, The Path of Kingdoms, starts out with a tribe of families running through the Kiilanji jungle to escape a band of pirates on the hunt to kidnap and sell them into slavery. Some are captured and forced aboard a ship to set sail across the seas, but many are saved by the novel’s hero, Ri, who is their champion, the exiled heir to the emperor’s throne and a valiant warrior looking to win her rightful place in an empire run by her evil brothers.

Ri and her guerrilla band are making their way across the countryside, rectifying injustice along the way, until she’s betrayed and dragged off in chains—undeterred—determined to yet gain her crown and free the tribes from ruthless subjugation. Meanwhile, there is an equally strong female antagonist, an evil sorceress named Ellen, who has set her own sights on becoming the ruler of the entire world of kingdoms.

“The action takes place amid blood and gore battles waged in apocalyptic warfare, mortal kingdom after kingdom falling before an onslaught of despots, wizards, and supernatural monstrosities,” the Minneapolis Spokesman-Recorder review said. “From the outset, there is dramatic tension and it’s all worth sitting down to with popcorn and soda.”

Chance admits he does write his novels as if an epic fantasy movie is playing in his head. “I see it playing out on the big screen with larger-than-life characters, settings and lots of action-packed suspense because I want my readers to stay up at night turning the pages.”

Chance is also a co-author of the book, Writer’s Block: Poetry and Food for Thought in which he discusses a variety of topics ranging from his world views to the struggles of being a young black man in America. While growing up Chance loved watching science-fiction movies and reading non-fiction, which inspired the novels he writes today.

Chance and Sarah live in Chestertown with their cat Floki and can often be seen walking along the Chester River discussing new ideas for the book series.

The Path of Kingdoms is available in paperback and e-book through Ingram, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold. For more information, visit www.chancearradondo.com

NOTE: For the full review in the Minneapolis Spokesman-Recorder visit: https://spokesman-recorder.com/2021/01/09/the-path-of-kingdoms-paints-image-rich-narrative/