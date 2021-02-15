The Afterglow of Ruth Starr Rose with Jeffrey Moaney

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the performance and art exhibition world, the marking of success can sometimes be measured by how much afterglow is felt by the audience long after leaving the venue. And afterglow here meaning that some walk away from viewing art, watching a movie, or hearing a concert with an indelible sensation of impact well after closing time.

Days, sometimes even weeks later, the consumer of art can still experience a glow after seeing Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Spielberg’s Schindler’s List, or hearing Beethoven’s 9th in live performance. But how about when that sensation can last years?

This might be the case with many who attended the Ruth Starr Rose exhibition in Easton five years ago. And one of those who still feels that afterglow is Unionville native Jeffrey Moaney.

Now a design executive working in Baltimore, Jeffrey is part of the Moaney clan, many of whom were subjects of Rose’s work, so there is naturally an understandable bias at play. Still, as he told the Spy when we met a few weeks ago at the new Water’s Edge Museum, where the artist’s work will be permanently on display, it represented to him sometime far more significant than a family album.

We sat down with Jeffrey in front of a full wall of ancestor portraits to share his lasting impressions of the Mid-Shore exhibition, which Dr. Barbara Paca curated and was sponsored by Eddie and Sylvia Brown and the Dock Street Foundation, who funded the tour in Easton.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Water’s Edge Museum please go here.